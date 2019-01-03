Fidus Investment (FDUS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FDUS. BidaskClub upgraded Fidus Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded Fidus Investment from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidus Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Fidus Investment presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

FDUS opened at $11.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.06. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $15.75.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $17.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 69.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.11%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

In other Fidus Investment news, insider Shelby E. Sherard purchased 3,675 shares of Fidus Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 81,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 32,209 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 22,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $686,000. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.