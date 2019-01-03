Filecoin [Futures] Price Tops $3.20 on Top Exchanges (FIL)

Filecoin [Futures] (CURRENCY:FIL) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Filecoin [Futures] coin can currently be purchased for about $3.20 or 0.00081703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and LBank. Filecoin [Futures] has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $2.18 million worth of Filecoin [Futures] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Filecoin [Futures] has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Filecoin [Futures] alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009455 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026052 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.50 or 0.02360974 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00155845 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00204231 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026012 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025845 BTC.

About Filecoin [Futures]

Filecoin [Futures] launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin [Futures]’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin [Futures]’s official Twitter account is @minefilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Filecoin [Futures]

Filecoin [Futures] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin [Futures] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin [Futures] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin [Futures] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin [Futures] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin [Futures] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.