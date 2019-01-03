Financial Analysis: Yew Bio-Pharm Group (YEWB) and Origin Agritech (SEED)

Yew Bio-Pharm Group (OTCMKTS:YEWB) and Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Origin Agritech shares are held by institutional investors. 63.7% of Yew Bio-Pharm Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Yew Bio-Pharm Group and Origin Agritech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yew Bio-Pharm Group -17.24% -13.98% -11.94% Origin Agritech N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Yew Bio-Pharm Group has a beta of -0.61, meaning that its share price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Agritech has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Yew Bio-Pharm Group and Origin Agritech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yew Bio-Pharm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Origin Agritech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yew Bio-Pharm Group and Origin Agritech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yew Bio-Pharm Group $40.54 million 0.31 $3.21 million N/A N/A Origin Agritech $50.20 million 0.24 -$11.40 million N/A N/A

Yew Bio-Pharm Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Origin Agritech.

Summary

Origin Agritech beats Yew Bio-Pharm Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yew Bio-Pharm Group Company Profile

Yew Bio-Pharm Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, grows and sells yew trees in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Raw Materials, Yew Trees, Handicrafts, and Others. The TCM Raw Materials segment engages in the production and sale of raw materials that are used in the manufacture of TCM. It offers yew raw materials, including branches and leaves of yew trees. The Yew Tree segment is involved in growing and selling yew seedlings and mature trees. It cultivates and sells yew seedlings and trees to state-owned enterprises and private businesses for reforestation in the provinces of Heilongjiang and Jilin; and sells potted yew trees to retail customers. The Handicrafts segment manufactures and sells furniture and handicrafts made of yew timber. The Others segment sells yew candles, pine needle extracts, complex taxus cuspidate extract, composite northeast yew extract, and yew essential oil soap. The company also sells wood ear mushroom. Yew Bio-Pharm Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in El Monte, California.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, an agricultural biotechnology company, engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the research and development, production, sale, and marketing of hybrid crop seeds; and provision of related technical services. It primarily offers crop seeds, including corn, rice, and canola seeds. Origin Agritech Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

