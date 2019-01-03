Financial Contrast: C&F Financial (CFFI) & Seacoast Commerce Banc (SCBH)

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) and Seacoast Commerce Banc (OTCMKTS:SCBH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

C&F Financial has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seacoast Commerce Banc has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for C&F Financial and Seacoast Commerce Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C&F Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Seacoast Commerce Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares C&F Financial and Seacoast Commerce Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C&F Financial 9.08% 11.98% 1.15% Seacoast Commerce Banc 9.90% N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares C&F Financial and Seacoast Commerce Banc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C&F Financial $116.33 million 1.64 $6.57 million N/A N/A Seacoast Commerce Banc $45.26 million 4.12 $2.29 million N/A N/A

C&F Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Seacoast Commerce Banc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.4% of C&F Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Seacoast Commerce Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of C&F Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

C&F Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Seacoast Commerce Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. C&F Financial has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. C&F Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

C&F Financial beats Seacoast Commerce Banc on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking segment offers various banking services, such as checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans. It also provides ATMs, Internet and mobile banking, and debit and credit cards, as well as safe deposit box rentals, notary public, electronic transfer, and other customary bank services. This segment offers its services through its main office in West Point, Virginia, as well as through 25 Virginia branches located 1 each in Cartersville, Chester, Cumberland, Hampton, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norge, Powhatan, Providence Forge, Quinton, Saluda, Sandston, West Point, and Yorktown; 2 in Williamsburg; 4 in Richmond; and 4 in Midlothian. Its Mortgage Banking segment provides various residential mortgage loans; originates conventional mortgage loans, mortgage loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration, and mortgage loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture and the Veterans Administration; and ancillary mortgage loan origination services for residential appraisals, as well as various mortgage origination functions to third parties. This segment offers mortgage loan origination services through 11 offices in Virginia, 2 offices in Maryland, and 2 offices in North Carolina, as well as through 1 each in South Carolina and West Virginia. The company's Consumer Finance segment provides automobile loans through its offices in Richmond and Hampton, Virginia; and Nashville, Tennessee. Its Other segment offers brokerage and wealth management services; and insurance products. The company also provides title insurance services. C&F Financial Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in West Point, Virginia.

Seacoast Commerce Banc Company Profile

Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings operates as a bank holding company for Seacoast Commerce Bank that provides various banking products and services principally to small and middle market businesses and individuals in California. Its deposits products include checking, investors' money market, basic money market, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises various loans and lines of credit, as well as small business administration financing. It also provides cash management, remote deposit capture, and lockbox processing services; online banking services; and wire transfers, cashier's checks, ATM and mail banking services, and safe deposit boxes. In addition, the company offers property management and homeowner association banking solutions, such as analysis banking, reserve investment accounts, deposit account services, online cash management, remittance and coupon processing, online ACH and credit card payment systems, data file preparation and integration, loans for associations, and electronic delivery services, as well as exchange services. It operates two full service branches in Chula Vista and San Diego, California under the Seacoast Commerce Bank name. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

