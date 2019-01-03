Financial Contrast: e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) vs. Pola Orbis (PORBF)

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) and Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

e.l.f. Beauty has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pola Orbis has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for e.l.f. Beauty and Pola Orbis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score e.l.f. Beauty 2 7 1 0 1.90 Pola Orbis 0 0 0 0 N/A

e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus price target of $12.28, suggesting a potential upside of 33.93%. Given e.l.f. Beauty’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe e.l.f. Beauty is more favorable than Pola Orbis.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares e.l.f. Beauty and Pola Orbis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio e.l.f. Beauty $269.89 million 1.64 $33.47 million $0.48 19.10 Pola Orbis $2.01 billion 3.12 N/A N/A N/A

e.l.f. Beauty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pola Orbis.

Profitability

This table compares e.l.f. Beauty and Pola Orbis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets e.l.f. Beauty 10.11% 10.60% 5.23% Pola Orbis N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.9% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

e.l.f. Beauty beats Pola Orbis on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty company. The company offers cosmetics, including face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits; and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f. stores in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Oakland, California.

Pola Orbis Company Profile

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company's Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, ORLANE, DECENCIA, THREE, H2O PLUS, and Jurlique brand names, as well as provides cosmetics, consulting, and facial esthetic treatment services. Its Real Estate segment is involved in the leasing of office buildings and residential properties. The company's Others segment develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and quasi-pharmaceutical drugs, as well as provides pharmaceutical contract manufacturing services. This segment also provides building maintenance services. The company sells its products through department, directly operated retail, duty-free shops, and specialty cosmetics stores, as well as through door-to-door sales, and mail-order sales. POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

