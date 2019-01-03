Finjan (FNJN) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Finjan from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNJN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,376. Finjan has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $5.54. The company has a market cap of $69.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of -0.25.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The software maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.18). As a group, research analysts expect that Finjan will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Philip Hartstein sold 77,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $399,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Robert Chinn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Southpaw Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Finjan by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Southpaw Asset Management LP now owns 2,622,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Finjan by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,125,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 323,636 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Finjan by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 999,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 506,963 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Finjan by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 827,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 116,723 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Finjan by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 827,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 116,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.07% of the company’s stock.

Finjan Company Profile

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

