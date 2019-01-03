FireEye (FEYE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “FireEye is benefiting from its diversified product portfolio and increasing clientele. The company’s turnaround efforts, which include shifting the business model to a subscription-based one, are apparently paying off. FireEye is gaining customer accounts and increasing penetration of existing customers, which is driving revenue growth. Strong adoption of Helix platform is a key driver. Management notes that the shift toward virtual, cloud and hybrid from appliance-based products is improving the mix of recurring subscriptions and support, which will aid the company’s long-term growth. Nonetheless, shorter-length contracts remain a concern. Though these generally generate higher margins compared with three-year contracts, they adversely impact near-term top-line growth. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past one year.”

FEYE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of FireEye to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $22.00 price objective on shares of FireEye and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of FireEye from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.27.

FEYE traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.53. 81,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,857,137. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 0.52. FireEye has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $20.61.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information security company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $211.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.46 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 33.32% and a negative return on equity of 22.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Travis M. Reese sold 3,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $57,734.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 711,966 shares in the company, valued at $13,285,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $115,449.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,259,275.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,222. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in FireEye by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,137,591 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $274,339,000 after purchasing an additional 579,676 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in FireEye by 16,630.6% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 18,571 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,460 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in FireEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,087,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in FireEye by 74.1% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 194,083 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 82,602 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FireEye by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,137,591 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $274,339,000 after purchasing an additional 579,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. It offers vector-specific appliance, virtual appliance, and cloud-based solutions to detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products, email security solutions, and endpoint security solutions.

