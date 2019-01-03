First Bank (FRBA) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

FRBA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th.

Get First Bank alerts:

First Bank stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $211.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.51. First Bank has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Bank will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Bank by 294.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 38,823 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 1,278.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 18.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 1,465.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 716,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 670,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 292.3% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 29,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.