First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:FCNCA traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $377.35. 197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,410. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $355.18 and a 1-year high of $488.44.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $401.89 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 11.46%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hope Holding Bryant sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.32, for a total value of $708,117.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 347,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,270,259.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 99 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $426.76 per share, with a total value of $42,249.24. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,542.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 299 shares of company stock valued at $121,158 and sold 15,161 shares valued at $6,522,257. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1,659.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,204,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,397 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 37,374.6% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 327,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 327,028 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 13,075.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,278,000 after buying an additional 99,114 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 242.0% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 96,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,465,000 after buying an additional 68,003 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 184.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 80,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,564,000 after buying an additional 52,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.