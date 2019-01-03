First Financial Bank Trust Division Cuts Stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 24,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 26,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9.1% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 48.8% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $84.81. 154,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,527,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.04. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.02%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.18%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

WARNING: “First Financial Bank Trust Division Cuts Stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/first-financial-bank-trust-division-cuts-stake-in-duke-energy-corp-duk.html.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.