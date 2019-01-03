First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $45.43 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,355 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $45,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 55,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 247,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 29,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 78,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 140,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,287,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,356,926. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $75.27.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were issued a $0.638 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 18th.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

