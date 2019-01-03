First Financial Bank Trust Division Purchases 297 Shares of Deere & Company (DE)

First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $155.00 target price on Deere & Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Cfra set a $158.00 target price on Deere & Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 target price on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.35.

In other Deere & Company news, CFO Rajesh Kalathur sold 11,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $1,686,315.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,244 shares in the company, valued at $6,398,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DE traded down $3.60 on Thursday, hitting $144.50. The stock had a trading volume of 136,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,844. The firm has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $175.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

