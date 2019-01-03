First Financial Bank Trust Division Trims Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 37,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 16,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 3rd quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 3rd quarter worth $14,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Guggenheim upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $120.00 price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.43.

In related news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $45,804.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $45,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,271 shares of company stock worth $1,508,840. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,279,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,261. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $96.56 and a 12 month high of $125.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.29). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $768.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.08 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

