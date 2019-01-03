First Mining Gold (FF) Stock Price Up 40%

First Mining Gold Corp (TSE:FF) rose 40% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 4,435,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 692% from the average daily volume of 559,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of First Mining Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a report on Friday, December 14th.

About First Mining Gold (TSE:FF)

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects in North America. The company also explores for copper and iron ore deposits. Its portfolio consists of 25 projects covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in Eastern Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company was formerly known as First Mining Finance Corp.

