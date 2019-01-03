First Quantum Minerals (FM) Shares Down 4.4%

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$10.09 and last traded at C$10.10. 446,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,320,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.20 to C$13.60 in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.25 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.74, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals Limited will post 0.969999994488637 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates in seven mines and one copper smelter, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

