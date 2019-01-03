First Republic Bank (FRC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $87.50 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FRC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Republic Bank to $102.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a hold rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Raymond James set a $104.00 price objective on First Republic Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on First Republic Bank from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded First Republic Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.04.

Shares of FRC traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.80. The stock had a trading volume of 17,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,525. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $79.42 and a 12-month high of $106.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $768.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,738,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,318,899,000 after acquiring an additional 46,588 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,975,000 after acquiring an additional 72,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 8,681.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 131,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 130,223 shares during the last quarter.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

