First Solar (FSLR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FSLR. Argus raised shares of First Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Roth Capital set a $65.00 price objective on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of First Solar from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.62.

NASDAQ FSLR traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. First Solar has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $81.72.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $676.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.93 million. First Solar had a negative net margin of 17.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Solar will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Luminus Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 5,435.8% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,292,562 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $68,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,213 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 98.9% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,014,693 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $106,094,000 after buying an additional 1,001,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Solar by 27.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,484,220 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,866,000 after buying an additional 315,144 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,242,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its holdings in First Solar by 147.5% during the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 325,582 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after buying an additional 194,033 shares during the period. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Components and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators.

