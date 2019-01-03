Firsthand Technology Value Fund (SVVC) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th.

SVVC traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $11.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,075. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $17.74.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The investment management company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a net margin of 2,592.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th were given a $0.0342 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 12th.

In related news, President Kevin M. Landis bought 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,432.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Kevin M. Landis bought 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 24,141 shares of company stock worth $390,925. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc (NASDAQ:SVVC) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a publicly traded ventures capital fund invests in companies located in the US. The fund target companies operating in the fields of game changing technology and cleantech services. It provides financing in the form of equity and debt for early, growth and later stage capital requirements with an investment size ranges between $1 and $10 million.

