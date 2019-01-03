Flex (FLEX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Flex’s “Sketch-to-Scale” approach, growing IP portfolio, new design wins, low cost manufacturing, shift towards higher margin businesses, accretive and shareholder friendly policies are key positives. Additionally, the company views exploring new emerging markets, including India, as a positive. Further, new bookings from medical group keep management optimistic. Flex anticipates continued development of the long-term strategic partnership with Nike which is likely to lead to profitability. The company’s CEC business is expected to improve on the back robust adoption of cloud data center products. However, stable bookings in automotive are expected to limit HRS growth. Moreover, increasing investments in data center, automation team, among others are likely to limit margins at least in the near term.”

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FLEX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Flex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Flex from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Macquarie set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Flex and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Flex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.75.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $7.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.54. Flex has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $19.71.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Flex will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc A. Onetto acquired 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $97,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer acquired 27,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $202,161.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Flex by 13.4% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 65,011,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670,189 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Flex by 328.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,007,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,922 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Flex by 33.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,551,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Flex by 128.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,335,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 37.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,374,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

