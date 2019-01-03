Flex Pharma (FLKS) Trading Up 18.8%

Shares of Flex Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:FLKS) were up 18.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 564,145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 574,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Several analysts have commented on FLKS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flex Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.82.

Flex Pharma (NASDAQ:FLKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Flex Pharma had a negative return on equity of 148.15% and a negative net margin of 2,919.75%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.

In other Flex Pharma news, major shareholder Christoph H. Westphal sold 3,212,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $2,955,832.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,941,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,828.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flex Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Flex Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:FLKS) by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,358 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.31% of Flex Pharma worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About Flex Pharma (NASDAQ:FLKS)

Flex Pharma, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatments for exercise-associated muscle cramps, nocturnal leg cramps and spasms associated with severe neuromuscular conditions. The company operates through the following business segments: Consumer Operations and Drug Development.

