Flowers Foods (FLO) and Zivo Bioscience (ZIVO) Financial Review

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) and Zivo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Flowers Foods and Zivo Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flowers Foods 5.45% 15.61% 7.44% Zivo Bioscience N/A N/A -771.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.3% of Flowers Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Zivo Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of Flowers Foods shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.2% of Zivo Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Flowers Foods has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zivo Bioscience has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Flowers Foods and Zivo Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flowers Foods 1 6 2 0 2.11 Zivo Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flowers Foods presently has a consensus price target of $20.14, indicating a potential upside of 9.71%. Given Flowers Foods’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Flowers Foods is more favorable than Zivo Bioscience.

Dividends

Flowers Foods pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Zivo Bioscience does not pay a dividend. Flowers Foods pays out 80.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Flowers Foods has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Flowers Foods and Zivo Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flowers Foods $3.92 billion 0.99 $150.12 million $0.89 20.63 Zivo Bioscience N/A N/A -$10.03 million N/A N/A

Flowers Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Zivo Bioscience.

Summary

Flowers Foods beats Zivo Bioscience on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc. produces and markets bakery products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery (DSD) and Warehouse Delivery. The DSD segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Wonder, Cobblestone Bread Company, Tastykake, and Dave's Killer Bread brand names. It operates 39 bakeries, as well as sells its products through a network of independent distributors to retail and foodservice customers. The Warehouse Delivery segment produces snack cakes, frozen breads, and rolls for national retail, foodservice, vending, and co-pack customers through a network of warehouse channels. This segment markets its products under the Mrs. Freshley's, Alpine Valley Bread, and European Bakers brand names. It also sells products under franchised and licensed trademarks and trade names, such as Sunbeam, Bunny, and Sara Lee. The company was formerly known as Flowers Industries and changed its name to Flowers Foods, Inc. in 2001. Flowers Foods, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia.

Zivo Bioscience Company Profile

Zivo Bioscience, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research and identification of natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algal cultures. The company intends to license and sell its natural bioactive ingredients to animal, food, dietary supplement, and medical food manufacturers; and license its bioactive molecules as lead compounds or templates for synthetic variants intended for therapeutic applications. It is also involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling tests that allow individuals to optimize their health and identify future health risks, as well as provides insurers, employers, and healthcare providers with timely information to intervene with wellness programs, fitness regimes, or other preventative measures. The company was formerly known as Health Enhancement Products, Inc. and changed its name to Zivo Bioscience, Inc. in November 2014. Zivo Bioscience, Inc. is headquartered in Keego Harbor, Michigan.

