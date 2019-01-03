Fmr LLC Boosts Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.38% of Worthington Industries worth $9,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $497,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 844,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,637,000 after purchasing an additional 14,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 400.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 80,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Worthington Industries from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Worthington Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 27th.

In other news, Director John B. Blystone bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.67 per share, for a total transaction of $916,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 164,370 shares in the company, valued at $6,027,447.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WOR opened at $34.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.16. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.42 and a 12-month high of $49.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.15). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

