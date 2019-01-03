Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in Covia Holdings (CVIA)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) by 443.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,141,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 931,266 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.87% of Covia worth $10,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Covia by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,385,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,372,000 after buying an additional 1,548,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Covia by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,128,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Covia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,263,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Covia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,866,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Covia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,529,000.

Get Covia alerts:

NASDAQ CVIA opened at $3.88 on Thursday. Covia Holdings has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $523.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.07 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Covia news, Director William E. Conway bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Covia from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Covia from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Covia from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Covia in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/fmr-llc-boosts-stake-in-covia-holdings-cvia.html.

Covia Profile

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Covia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.