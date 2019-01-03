Fmr LLC Has $9.14 Million Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA)

Fmr LLC cut its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,133 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Pembina Pipeline worth $9,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBA. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.5% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,192,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $210,417,000 after acquiring an additional 321,250 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 14.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,634,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,679,000 after acquiring an additional 585,361 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.2% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,707,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,014,000 after acquiring an additional 216,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,385,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,324,000 after acquiring an additional 322,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,354,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,019,000 after acquiring an additional 69,636 shares during the last quarter. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $30.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.75. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $36.99.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PBA shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The company operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon liquids and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota; and owns and operates the Nipisi and Mitsue pipelines, which provide transportation for producers operating in the Pelican Lake and Peace River heavy oil regions of Alberta; transports synthetic crude oil for the Syncrude project and the Horizon project to delivery points near Edmonton, Alberta; and operates Cheecham Lateral, which transports synthetic crude to oil sands producers operating southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta.

