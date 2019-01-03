Fonziecoin (FONZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00

Fonziecoin (CURRENCY:FONZ) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Fonziecoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Fonziecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Fonziecoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Fonziecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fonziecoin alerts:

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005904 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000384 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000223 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000062 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Fonziecoin Coin Profile

FONZ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 7th, 2015.

Fonziecoin Coin Trading

Fonziecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fonziecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fonziecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fonziecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fonziecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fonziecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.