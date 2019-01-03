Ford Motor (F) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Nomura lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.27.

Shares of F stock opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $34.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Ray T. Charley purchased 4,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

