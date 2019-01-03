Forescout Technologies Inc (FSCT) Position Lifted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 749,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,041 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 1.75% of Forescout Technologies worth $28,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSCT. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Forescout Technologies by 924.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the second quarter worth $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the second quarter worth $161,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the second quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 295.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Forescout Technologies stock opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Forescout Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $40.96.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.81% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The business had revenue of $85.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $40,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $116,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 227,573 shares of company stock worth $6,226,005. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FSCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on shares of Forescout Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Forescout Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forescout Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

