Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF (FFHG) Position Increased by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF (BATS:FFHG) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,451,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF were worth $72,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,718,000.

BATS:FFHG traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.55. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This is an increase from Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

