Fortis Inc (FTS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,939,060 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 9,870,761 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 439,425 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on FTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

FTS opened at $33.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.09. Fortis has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $36.76.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortis will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.342 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.74%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 422,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 96,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,834 megawatts (MW), including 64 MW of solar capacity.

