Fortive Corp (FTV) Holdings Boosted by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,755,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,831,768,000 after buying an additional 3,960,523 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,405,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,890,330,000 after purchasing an additional 203,786 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,405,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,890,330,000 after purchasing an additional 203,786 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 1,090.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,072,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,355,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,852,000 after purchasing an additional 47,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William W. Pringle sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $34,833.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,802.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James A. Lico sold 123,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $9,297,902.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 357,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,956,058.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,382 shares of company stock worth $10,729,598. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTV traded down $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $65.79. 85,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,631. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. Fortive Corp has a twelve month low of $62.89 and a twelve month high of $88.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 15.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.69%.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Fortive to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fortive from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.82.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

