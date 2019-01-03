Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fossil Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. Fossil Group reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fossil Group will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fossil Group.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The accessories brand company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.30 million. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FOSL traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.53. 514,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,506. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fossil Group has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $32.17. The firm has a market cap of $777.93 million, a PE ratio of 310.60 and a beta of 0.19.

In related news, Director James E. Skinner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $127,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,943 shares in the company, valued at $915,115.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. White sold 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $390,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,103 shares of company stock worth $829,347 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Fossil Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,385,770 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $198,456,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fossil Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,571,635 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $152,988,000 after purchasing an additional 363,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Fossil Group by 28.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,542,764 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $129,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,339 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fossil Group by 28.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,542,764 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $129,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fossil Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,546,612 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $36,007,000 after purchasing an additional 277,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories. The company's principal products include a line of men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses. It offers its products under its proprietary brands, such as FOSSIL, MICHELE, MISFIT, RELIC, SKAGEN, and ZODIAC, as well as under the licensed brands, including ARMANI EXCHANGE, CHAPS, DIESEL, DKNY, EMPORIO ARMANI, KARL LAGERFELD, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, MARC JACOBS, MICHAEL KORS, and TORY BURCH.

