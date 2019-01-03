Francs Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $116.00 (FRN)

Francs (CURRENCY:FRN) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Francs has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. Francs has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $116.00 worth of Francs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Francs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00831828 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00018802 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00001210 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00014055 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000653 BTC.

About Francs

Francs (FRN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2016. Francs’ total supply is 6,570,808 coins. Francs’ official Twitter account is @francnoir. The official message board for Francs is francs.heberg-forum.org. The Reddit community for Francs is /r/Francs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Francs’ official website is www.francs.paris.

Buying and Selling Francs

Francs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Francs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Francs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Francs using one of the exchanges listed above.

