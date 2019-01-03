Front Yard Residential Corp (RESI) Major Shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp Acquires 125,000 Shares

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,042,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Deer Park Road Management Comp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 24th, Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 200,000 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,690,000.00.
- On Wednesday, December 26th, Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 400,000 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.42 per share, for a total transaction of $3,368,000.00.
- On Tuesday, December 4th, Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 250,000 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,275,000.00.
- On Thursday, November 29th, Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 300,000 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,577,000.00.
Shares of Front Yard Residential stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $8.88. 265,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,197. Front Yard Residential Corp has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $13.07.
Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $48.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.33 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 85.55% and a negative return on equity of 22.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Front Yard Residential Corp will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.
RESI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Front Yard Residential from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RESI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Front Yard Residential in the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.
Front Yard Residential Company Profile
Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.
