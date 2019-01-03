FS Investment (FSK) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

FS Investment (NYSE:FSK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

NYSE:FSK opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. FS Investment has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

FS Investment (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $94.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.66 million. FS Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FS Investment will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FS Investment news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 1,122,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $5,781,426.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

FS Investment Corp. is a externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

