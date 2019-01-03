Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.56 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,257 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in United Rentals by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.45 per share, with a total value of $58,452.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,276.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jenne K. Britell bought 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,055.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,079.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

URI traded down $3.54 on Thursday, hitting $102.08. 114,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,538. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.28 and a fifty-two week high of $190.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.18. United Rentals had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America set a $175.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.62.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

