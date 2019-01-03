Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,872.01, for a total transaction of $548,498.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 882 shares of company stock worth $1,608,773 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Cowen set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Booking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Booking from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booking to $2,270.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,157.57.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $57.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,664.35. 24,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,606.27 and a twelve month high of $2,228.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $37.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.37 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 19.81%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $34.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 89.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

