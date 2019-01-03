Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. (FSNN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $142.48 Million

Brokerages forecast that Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSNN) will report sales of $142.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fusion Telecommunications International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.00 million and the highest is $142.95 million. Fusion Telecommunications International posted sales of $40.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 253.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Fusion Telecommunications International will report full year sales of $479.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $436.22 million to $521.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $579.60 million, with estimates ranging from $578.30 million to $580.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fusion Telecommunications International.

Fusion Telecommunications International (NASDAQ:FSNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $143.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.85 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fusion Telecommunications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fusion Telecommunications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSNN. KEMPER Corp bought a new position in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. Emancipation Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emancipation Management LLC now owns 191,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 123,565 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International by 212.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 162,538 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,809,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,436,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 273,600 shares during the period. 14.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Telecommunications International stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,594. The company has a market cap of $137.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.65. Fusion Telecommunications International has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $6.63.

About Fusion Telecommunications International

Fusion Connect, Inc provides integrated cloud solutions to small, medium, and large businesses. Its proprietary service platform enables the integration of solutions in the cloud, including cloud voice and unified communications, contact center, cloud connectivity, and cloud computing, as well as additional cloud services, such as storage and security.

