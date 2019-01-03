Future (FUTR) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Future (LON:FUTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Numis Securities increased their target price on shares of Future from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th.

Get Future alerts:

FUTR opened at GBX 480 ($6.27) on Thursday. Future has a twelve month low of GBX 168 ($2.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 430 ($5.62).

In other Future news, insider Zillah Byng-Maddick sold 13,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 536 ($7.00), for a total value of £69,948 ($91,399.45).

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes consumer magazines and Websites in the areas of technology, games and entertainment, music, knowledge, creative and photography, and field sports and home interest in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. It provides technology under the TechRadar, T3, TheRadar, Gizmodo UK, Lifehacker UK, ITProPortal, Mobile Industry Awards, MacFormat, Maximum PC, Linux Format, and MacLife brands; games and entertainment under the GamesRadar+, PC Gamer, Kotaku UK, Golden Joysticks, Official PlayStation, SFX, Total Film, Official Xbox, GamesTM, and Edge brands; and creative and photography under the CreativeBloq, DigitalCameraWorld, The Photography Show, Generate conferences, Digital Camera, N-Photo, PhotoPlus, Digital Photographer, Computer Arts, Net, ImagineFX, and Photoshop Creative brands.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.