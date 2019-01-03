FY2018 EPS Estimates for Anadarko Petroleum Co. Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (APC)

Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) – Investment analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Anadarko Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, January 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst M. Mcallister now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.92. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a “Overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APC. Zacks Investment Research cut Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $85.00 price objective on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Anadarko Petroleum from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $89.00 price objective on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Anadarko Petroleum from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.90.

Shares of NYSE:APC opened at $44.69 on Thursday. Anadarko Petroleum has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $76.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of -22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Anadarko Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Anadarko Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -61.22%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum during the third quarter worth $1,712,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 38,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. DFT Energy LP raised its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 175.9% in the third quarter. DFT Energy LP now owns 200,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 84.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 636,757 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,842,000 after purchasing an additional 292,028 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $204,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

