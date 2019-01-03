Game Digital (GMD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.00

Shares of Game Digital PLC (LON:GMD) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.29), with a volume of 353560 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.30 ($0.30).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GMD shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Game Digital to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 60 ($0.78) in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Game Digital in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

Game Digital Company Profile (LON:GMD)

GAME Digital plc operates as a retailer of video games in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company offers gaming and gaming related products, such as consoles, personal computers, handheld devices, physical and digital console content, non-console digital content, accessories, licensed merchandise, and own-label products, as well as mobile devices and movies.

