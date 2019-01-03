GasLog (GLOG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Ltd. is an owner, operator and manager of liquefied natural gas carriers. The Company operates in two segments: vessel ownership and vessel management. The vessel ownership segment consists of chartering out company-owned LNG carriers and the vessel management segment consists of providing LNG carrier technical management services, LNG carrier construction supervision services and other vessel management services. GasLog Ltd. is based in Monaco. “

GLOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on GasLog in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised GasLog from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GasLog from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised GasLog from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, DNB Markets raised GasLog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GasLog currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.78.

Shares of GLOG opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,646.00 and a beta of 1.15. GasLog has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.59 million. GasLog had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GasLog will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in GasLog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in GasLog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in GasLog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in GasLog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY grew its holdings in GasLog by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 28,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of February 28, 2018, its owned fleet consisted of 28 LNG carriers, including 23 ships on the water and 5 on order.

