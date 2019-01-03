GDS (GDS) Trading Down 6.6%

GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) was down 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.84 and last traded at $20.90. Approximately 599,102 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 500,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.37.

Several research firms have commented on GDS. BidaskClub raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Cowen began coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Monday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.37 and a beta of 3.38.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.85). GDS had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. 43.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Chengdu.

