Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNCA opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Genocea Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.26.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $730,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 71.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 82,600 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

