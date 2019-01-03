George Macricostas Sells 3,000 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director George Macricostas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.20 million. Photronics had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Photronics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Photronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Photronics in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Photronics in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Photronics in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Photronics by 46.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Photronics in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

