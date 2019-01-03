Georgia Healthcare Group (GHG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $194.00

Georgia Healthcare Group PLC (LON:GHG) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 194 ($2.53) and last traded at GBX 195 ($2.55), with a volume of 7842 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 198 ($2.59).

About Georgia Healthcare Group (LON:GHG)

Georgia Healthcare Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in Georgia. It operates through Healthcare Services Business, Pharma Business, and Medical Insurance Business segments. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 16 referral and specialty hospitals comprising 2,519 beds that offer secondary and tertiary level healthcare services; 21 community hospitals, including 495 beds providing basic outpatient and inpatient healthcare services; and 255 pharmacies.

