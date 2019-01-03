Geovax Labs (GOVX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Geovax Labs (OTCMKTS:GOVX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:GOVX traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.26. Geovax Labs has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.06.

About Geovax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines for infectious diseases and cancer in the United States and internationally. The company through its patented Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Virus Like Particle vaccine platform develops various vaccines. It is developing various vaccines that are in human clinical trials, and preclinical research and development phases, including vaccines against human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for chronic Hepatitis B infections and cancers.

