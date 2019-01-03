Gerresheimer (GXI) Given a €49.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.50 ($57.56) target price on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €69.77 ($81.13).

GXI opened at €52.65 ($61.22) on Wednesday. Gerresheimer has a one year low of €59.97 ($69.73) and a one year high of €78.25 ($90.99).

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Plastics & Devices, and Primary Packaging Glass. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

