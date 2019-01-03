Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT) and B Communications (BCOM) Head to Head Comparison

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) and B Communications (NASDAQ:BCOM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Global Eagle Entertainment and B Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Eagle Entertainment 0 2 0 0 2.00 B Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Global Eagle Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $0.20, indicating a potential downside of 91.11%. Given Global Eagle Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Global Eagle Entertainment is more favorable than B Communications.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.9% of Global Eagle Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of B Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Global Eagle Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Global Eagle Entertainment and B Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Eagle Entertainment -40.53% N/A -18.15% B Communications -2.94% -0.84% -0.12%

Volatility & Risk

Global Eagle Entertainment has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B Communications has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Eagle Entertainment and B Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Eagle Entertainment $619.47 million 0.33 -$357.11 million ($1.97) -1.14 B Communications $2.82 billion 0.06 $22.00 million N/A N/A

B Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Global Eagle Entertainment.

About Global Eagle Entertainment

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets. This segment also offers value-added services, such as selection, purchase, production, customer support, software development, creative services, and technical editing and curating of media content in connection with the integration and servicing of entertainment programs. The Connectivity segment provides satellite-based connectivity services to enterprise and government customers in the aviation, maritime, and land vertical markets. This segment offers satellite-based Internet access and Internet-enabled live television, on-demand content, and texting services, as well as e-commerce, travel-related information, and backhaul solutions. It also sells and leases equipment that enables satellite-based services to operate on aircraft; and connectivity-enabled solutions for advertising, operational performance management, and analytics. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About B Communications

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services. It is also involved in the maintenance and development of communications infrastructures; provision of communications services to other communications providers; and supply and maintenance of equipment on customer premises, such as network end point services. The company was formerly known as 012 Smile. Communications Ltd. and changed its name to B Communications Ltd. in March 2010. B Communications Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. B Communications Ltd. is a subsidiary of Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.

