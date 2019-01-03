Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1775 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 11th.

Global Net Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 103.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Global Net Lease to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.7%.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

NYSE:GNL opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.65. Global Net Lease has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $22.53.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.22 million. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GNL. ValuEngine upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/global-net-lease-inc-gnl-announces-monthly-dividend-of-0-18.html.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.