Jane Street Group LLC lessened its position in Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF (NYSEARCA:NGE) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,691 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.02% of Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF by 229.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the period.

Get Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA NGE opened at $16.50 on Thursday. Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $27.10.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.8983 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

WARNING: “Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF (NGE) Stake Lowered by Jane Street Group LLC” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/global-x-msci-nigeria-etf-nge-stake-lowered-by-jane-street-group-llc.html.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF (NYSEARCA:NGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.